News

Fijians must stand ready for cyclone season

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
November 22, 2021 12:30 pm

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says as Fiji transitions to some state of normalcy, people shouldn’t let their guard down, as we are in the midst of a cyclone season.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One’s – Nai Lalakai program, Bainimarama highlighted that the government is putting in the hard yards to ensure Fijians are equipped to reduce chaos after a natural disaster.

“The natural phenomenon can happen anywhere and at any time. So we must not let our guard down as it is critical to stand ready at all times. The sole reason as to why people get injured or killed in times of disaster is sheer lack of cooperation and disregarding the safety precautionary measures issued by relevant authorities.”

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama is also calling on community leaders to work strategically as three tropical cyclones are forecast.

“When disaster strikes, one need not worry about their houses, belongings, and wealth as these items and materials can be replaced, compared to our precious life. I urge community leaders and head of every family to ensure the safety of their community or family members before, during, and after a disaster strike.”

State agencies are at 70 percent readiness for the cyclone season.

