Fijians holidaying overseas can return home

Fijians in Australia and New Zealand wanting to travel back home can do so without any restrictions however they will be screened on arrival.

With Australia upgrading its travel advisory, Permanent Secretary for Immigration Yogesh Karan says Fijians overseas should not panic and adhere to the regulations in place.

Karan adds people travelling to Fiji still need to fill in their supplementary forms.

“We have not issued an advice that you should return home but it’s up to our people that are in Australia and New Zealand or elsewhere to see what’s happening in the country that they are in at the moment. All we can say is stay safe. There are guidelines by every country on what needs to done and needs to be followed and if someone wants to travel back then they are most welcome to do so.”

Recently, Spain has been included in the list of countries to whom Fiji’s borders have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Karan says that foreign national who’ve been present in Spain within 14 days of their intended travel to Fiji are not allowed in.

This is in addition to China, South Korea, Italy and Iran which were already on the travel ban list.