Fijians embrace the tradition of gifting

The age-old tradition of gifting never gets old, with people from all walks of life still out in numbers to spoil their friends and families this festive season.

It is a buzz of activity in towns and cities, as consumers from the young to old take advantage of the affordability of items to pamper their loved ones this Christmas.

FBC News caught up with shoppers who are out and about to shop for gifts, celebrating friendship and kindship while sharing the joy of the season.

30-year-old Vishal Sharma says the act of giving is an undeniable joy, even though a few customers would have to feel the pinch of prices on gifts.

“You’re able to shop around in the crowds and also in Bridge Lal and groups … there’s a lot of varieties for the kids. I did shopping for my niece and for my nephews. So there’s a lot of variety, but the price is quite high this year.”

SNagindas Suva Branch Assistant Manager, Pritika Prakash says the surge in shopping for gifts has brought a significant boost for businesses that are offering enticing deals to meet the demand from the public.

“Christmas, you can see it’s all like crowded, busy. Busy, no space to walk here. A lot of people buying gifts for themselves. Yeah, so gift exchange, Christmas time, gift exchange everything. Plenty busy.”

As Fijians countdown to Christmas, the streets of towns and cities are expected to remain packed with shoppers eager to share the season of giving.