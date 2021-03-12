Fijians depart under the Pacific Labour Scheme

162 Fijians left for Australia yesterday under the Pacific Labor Scheme.

Among them is 34 year old Livai Rabuku who will be part of the meat industry in Australia.

Rabuku says his main aim under the scheme is to be able to afford a piece of land in Fiji and build a house for his family.

He says even though he will be away for 3 years, this is an important step for his family’s future.

Currently there are a total of 564 Fijians employed in meat works, hospital and accommodation and aged care sectors under the Pacific Labor Scheme in Australia.

This was also formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding in 2019, as part of the Fiji-Australia Vuvale and Partnership Agreement.