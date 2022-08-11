Fijians delegation reaches India

Permanent Secretary for Youth and Sports, Rovereto Nayacalevu, has encouraged all travelling staff and youth to take the opportunity to gain maximum knowledge. [Source: Supplied]

The Fijian Delegation has safely reached India to be part of the Youth Exchange Program 2022.

During the 10-day-long celebration of India’s Independence Day, 14 countries will be participating, with activities such as Cultural Programs, meeting with the High Military Commands and visiting the Historical site.

He has urged them to establish good contacts with delegates from other countries.

He has thanked the Indian High Commission in Fiji for giving the youth this opportunity to participate and explore the world at this stage.