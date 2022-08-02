Fijians challenged to bring UN declaration into action

[Photo: Supplied]

The United Nations General Assembly’s declaration that access to clean, healthy and sustainable environment is a universal human right is historic and comes at a critical juncture.

This has been highlighted by Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited Director and Pacific Recycling Foundation Founder Amitesh Deo.

The declaration calls upon States, international organizations, and business enterprises to scale up efforts to ensure a healthy environment for all.

Deo has welcomed the comments by the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres that the resolution will help reduce environmental injustices.

He has also thanked Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama for being a climate champion

He adds the onus is now on every Fijian to take up the fight and to become champions in their individual settings.

Deo adds that the UN declaration was far-reaching and could also extend to people involved in the waste recycling business – from Community Pillars for Recycling to council workers who worked at dump sites and landfills.

He has challenged every Fijian to bring the bold UN declaration into action.