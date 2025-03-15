Fijians celebrate Holi with color and cheer

Various mandali groups and individuals across Fiji were seen immersed in vibrant colors and spirited celebrations as they marked the festival of Holi today.

People of all ages took part in the festivities, symbolizing the timeless victory of good over evil, with colorful splashes and joyous participation.

According to 61-year-old Mul Chand, while the essence of Holi remains the same, the ways in which Fijians celebrate have evolved over time.

“Day by day, everything has changed. So, before it was a long time to celebrate. And now, people doing their job, they can’t get the time. So, we just celebrate whatever we know that we do it.”

23-year-old Akansha Chand believes that the festival of colors symbolizes the time to embrace new beginnings, let go of past wrongs, and focus on the positive in life.

“In Holi, we should celebrate with colors. And give the good in bad. Carrying the bad with you throughout your life it will just be a burden throughout your life. So, we should be the good in the bad.”

For many, Holi is more than just a celebration of colors as it is a deeply rooted tradition that connects families, friends, and communities.

