News

Fijian Media Association agrees way forward

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
June 18, 2021 12:37 pm
The Fijian Media Association's virtual special general meeting yesterday. [Source: Pacnews PINA]

The Fijian Media Association convened a virtual special general meeting yesterday.

The meeting was held to present audited accounts, discuss training opportunities, and agree on a way forward for the Association during this global COVID-19 pandemic.

Some 50 members of the Association joined the virtual session where the FMA executives presented audited financial accounts for 2014 to 2020.

Article continues after advertisement

Members endorsed the financial reports and the plans for the months ahead.

The FMA discussed the support of the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade through the Pacific Media Assistance Scheme (PACMAS) for a range of training programmes for Fijian and regional journalists that include budget reporting and digital journalism.

A training of trainers programme is also planned which will certify senior journalists to train their media colleagues locally.

The FMA is also exploring with DFAT through the Australian High Commission ways to support Fijian media workers through further capacity building and other initiatives that include the continuation of the press club events and revival of the Fiji media awards.

FMA General Secretary, Stanley Simpson thanked Australia for its support of a part-time coordinator to help the association meet its objectives.

Simpson says it has not been easy as full-time journalists but we are acutely aware of our obligations toward the administration and governance of the Association.

Simpson and other senior FMA editors Indra Singh, Dreu Vukeilagi, Reginald Chandar, Makereta Komai, Samisoni Pareti and Rosi Doviverata thanked their Fijian media colleagues for their dedication in keeping the public informed about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The journalists were encouraged to keep to their calling and not become disheartened during these extraordinary and challenging times.

The Association is working towards establishing a secretariat with a full-time coordinator.

The next annual general meeting of the FMA is due to be held in February 2022.

FMA membership includes individuals from the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation, Fiji Live, Fiji Sun, Fiji Times, Fiji TV, Islands Business and Mai TV, with communications specialists as associate members.

