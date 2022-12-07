Unity Fiji will reroute funds to top priority policies

Unity Fiji candidate Ratu Jope Naucabalavu

Unity Fiji plans to redirect national budget funds from non-priority areas to fund their manifesto priorities if elected into government.

This was highlighted by Unity Fiji candidate Ratu Jope Naucabalavu to members of the Tamavua-i-Cake community during the party’s campaign visit.

Unity Fiji’s top priority is poverty alleviation through several fronts, which include free education being extended to the tertiary level and forgiving all the TELS loans.

Naucabalavu says they have been asked where they will get the funds from.

“The question we get is where will we get the money from? As our Party leader has stated, we have identified where we will get the funds from, where funds are being wasted we will redirect those funds to help the people.”

According to Unity Fiji’s estimated budget for 2022–2023, the estimated total revenue stands at $3.1 billion, while its estimated total expenditure is $3.9 billion.

The Unity Fiji Budget in its 2022 manifesto covers the first full year of its operations. It states that the financial projections will be reviewed if Unity Fiji forms government.