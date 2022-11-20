Unity Fiji policies claim to eradicate poverty

The Unity Fiji Party has the qualification and experience to address money problems in Fiji, claims Leader Savenaca Narube.

Narube further claims that the ruling government has been wasting taxpayers’ money.

He also claimed that government policies have made the poor poorer and the rich richer and is a government that is not for ordinary people.

“I can boast today that no other political party has. So what we are going to do? Government has been spending a lot of our money and most of that money is wasted. We calculated waste at $1 billion, this our money. Government doesn’t have money on its own, this is our money that the government is waiting.”

Unity Fiji candidate Mohammed Khan made similar claims during the party’s rally in Nausori yesterday.

However, the FijiFirst General Secretary has pleaded with young Fijians not to be duped by analysis provided by opposition parties on the cost of living in Fiji as it does not reflect the global reality.

In his address to supporters, Narube says he believes that the party’s manifesto when implemented would reverse the widening gap between the poor and the rich.