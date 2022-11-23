Suva-Nadi freeway useless says Rabuka

[Photo: The People's Alliance / Facebook]

People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka has labeled the plan to construct the Suva-Nadi freeway as useless.

Rabuka made the comment while speaking to villagers on Gau Island during his recent trip.

He questioned what will happen to Fijians along the Kings and Queens’ Highway, as their source of income will be affected.

Article continues after advertisement

The People’s Alliance Leader says hotels along the Coral Coasts and on the other side of Viti Levu will be affected.

Rabuka says the national economy needs to be structured well and priorities identified.

He says paying the national debt needs to top the priority list.

FijiFirst General Secretary, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum stated that the project will be funded through budget support.

He says they have already had a couple of discussions with some of their development partners, who are quite keen on providing assistance in terms of finance, whether it is a grant component or a concessional loan.

Sayed-Khaiyum says for a large project like this, obviously, it will generate a lot of jobs for people.