SODELPA confident of securing 32 seats

The Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader, Viliame Gavoka says they are confident of securing 32 seats in the 2022 General Election.

Speaking to FBC News, Gavoka says they will surpass the five percent threshold.

Gavoka says their 54 candidates have done the hard yards on the ground.

Article continues after advertisement

“I am getting very good feedback from them. As you know, we have this turf system and all the turfs are firing all the cylinders. We will go over the threshold and around 32 seats are what we are targeting right now. We are very confident of that.”

He says they are receiving positive feedback from Fijians.

The SODELPA Leader says they are now in the home stretch.

In the 2018 general election, SODELPA received a total of 181,072 votes and secured 21 seats in Parliament.