Safety is paramount: Bainimarama

FijiFirst leader and Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says he is disturbed at the alleged reports of racial ramifications.

He says so long as it is their responsibility to serve in government, they will fulfil their duty to every Fijian’s safety.

On a Facebook post, Bainimarama says the reports of harassment suffered by citizens and violence targeted at Indo-Fijian homes and businesses in the wake of the election are deeply disturbing.

He says these attacks which are no doubt fueled by racist vitriol on social media must end.

Bainimarama says the Republic of Fiji Military Forces has been deployed to complement the Police in maintaining law and order.

He urges Fijians to report any form of violence to the authorities.