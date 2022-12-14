Ro Teimumu urging Fijians to vote

The Marama Bale Na Roko Tui Dreketi Ro Teimumu Kepa

The Marama Bale Na Roko Tui Dreketi Ro Teimumu Kepa says voting is essential as she encourages Fijians to ensure they cast their vote.

Ro Teimumu joined cast her vote at the Rewa District School located in the chiefly village of Lomanikoro, Rewa this morning.

She says Rewa had a low voter turnout during pre-polling and hopes it’s different on polling day today.

Ro Teimumu had joined the line of voters at the school from around 8am and finally cast her ballot almost an hour later.

She says she is happy with the voter turnout from this morning, most of whom are the elderly.

Ro Teimumu adds, she cast her vote as she wants a government that can look after and serve the people.

She is encouraging voters to come out and cast their vote before polling ends at 6pm.