Rabuka votes in Namadi

The People’s Alliance Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka has cast his vote for this year’s General Election.

Rabuka voted at a polling station in Namadi, Suva.

The PA Leader has also acknowledged the work done by the Fijian Elections Office as the polling process proceeded smoothly this morning for residents of Lower Ragg Avenue in Namadi.

He is also urging eligible voters to cast their vote at their scheduled polling stations, as they have until 6pm today to be part of this national exercise.

A total of 606,092 registered voters are expected to cast their votes today.