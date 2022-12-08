Promising turnout at Viani pre-poll

There was a promising turnout at the pre-polls in Viani Village, Navatu, Cakaudrove yesterday morning.

Village Headman Sekonaia Biumaiwai says 229 voters are registered to cast their votes at the Viani Village Hall Pre-Polling venue yesterday.

Biumaiwai says 209 of these voters are from Viani Village.

He told FBC News that elections officials opened the doors for polling at 7am and by 8.30am over a hundred people had cast their votes.

Biumaiwai says this looks promising compared to the last elections, where less than half of the registered voters in the village did not exercise their right to vote.

He says the awareness campaigns from the different political parties helped the villagers make their decision to turn out in large numbers.

Elections officials also took the voting materials to two bedridden villagers to ensure they also cast their votes.