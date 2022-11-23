Prasad places trust in Rabuka

The National Federation Party leader Biman Prasad and People's Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka.

The National Federation Party leader has publicly declared his confidence in People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka.

At their first joint rally, held last night at AOG Primary School in Kinoya, Biman Prasad claims that their late leader Jai Ram Reddy had confidence in Rabuka as well, and that was sufficient for him.

Prasad asserts that Rabuka is trusted by Fijians while also alleging that the FijiFirst Party creates fear among Fijians.

He says Rabuka was a Prime Minister for seven years, from 1992 to 1999, and claims he worked with Jai Ram Reddy to give the best-ever constitution.

“We trust Rabuka, the National Federation Party trusts Rabuka. This man was the Prime Minister, and I know that I was in university. Sometimes I criticize him. But he tolerated criticism because he knew that it was necessary in our democracy. He respected democracy.”

Prasad says they have trust in each other and are hopeful that they will form the next government.

Prasad claims that if elected, the PAP and NFP will use good policies to solve all of the problems.