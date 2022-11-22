Postal voting application deadline nears

Postal voting applications for the 2022 General Election will close at 5 pm tomorrow.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem is urging voters who qualify under postal voting to apply now.

He stresses that the FEO will not be receiving any postal voting applications past the deadline stated in the law.

Article continues after advertisement

Saneem says as of seven this morning, the FEO has received 4, 641 postal applications of which 4, 562 have been approved.

He says Fijians living overseas as well as those who will not be able to go to their Polling Station on Election Day by virtue of being sick or due to religious beliefs or work commitments, need to apply for postal voting.

He adds these also include Fijians working in essential services such as the health and tourism sector as well as members of the media.