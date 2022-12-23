PA/NFP present proposal to SODELPA

PA Leader Sitiveni Rabuka braving the rain to present proposal at Southern Cross Hotel in Suva.

Representatives of The People’s Alliance and National Federation Party have arrived at the Social Democratic Liberal Party’s management board meeting venue at Southern Cross Hotel in Suva.

NFP Leader Professor Biman Prasad, Pio Tikoduadua, PA leader Sitiveni Rabuka, General Secretary Sakiasi Ditoka and Deputy Leader Manoa Kamikamica will be presenting their proposals to the SODELPA board.

The Board meeting got underway with some commotion this morning as some members were turned away from the meeting venue.

Party officials were very strict this time around, on who is allowed to attend the meeting, as some non-active members attended the meeting on Tuesday.

Following the presentation by PA/NFP coalition partners, FijiFirst will also make its proposal.

SODELPA members will then vote to decide who they will form a coalition with to form the next government.