PA is an elite party, says Bainimarama

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama (left), The People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka.

The FijiFirst Party claims that politics is the poison to the mana of chiefs.

Party leader, Voreqe Bainimarama made this statement in response to continued calls by his counterpart from People’s Alliance, Sitiveni Rabuka to reinstate the Great Council of Chiefs.

Bainimarama claims Rabuka does not lead the People’s Alliance but rather, an elite alliance that wishes to reset the country back to the past.

“None of PA’s promises are about change. They are a one-way ticket to send Fiji to Stonehenge. The only thing they will change is their manifesto, which they have told us they will change when they get elected. We have to ask, why are my opponents so desperate to go backwards.”

Bainimarama says Fiji solely needs the leadership of our chiefs in our communities, not as part of some permanent, elite, politicized group that rules from Suva.