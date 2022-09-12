New Zealand supports Fiji’s preparation for the General Election

The New Zealand government stands ready to provide further support towards Fiji’s preparations for the 2022 General Election.

New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji, Charlotte Darlow confirmed the New Zealand government is already assisting the Fijian Elections Office with preparations.

Darlow says there are also talks between the New Zealand Electoral Commission and the Fijian Electoral Commission on what other support New Zealand can provide.

“Big year for Fiji. We are already providing support in terms of support through the Elections Office. There’s obviously a direct pathway of communication and support between our Electoral Commission and the Fiji Electoral Commission. So we’re very happy to be supporting Fiji on its election journey this year.”

In 2018, a New Zealand Electoral Commission official was seconded to the Fijian Elections Office to assist Fiji’s preparations for the election that year.

This was part of a wider package of election capacity-building support that New Zealand has been providing to Fiji since 2013.