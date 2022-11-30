New Generation aims for three seats

New Generation Party candidates. [File]

The New Generation party is confident of winning at least three seats in the 2022 General Election.

Party leader, Varinava Tiko says having five candidates contesting the national polls is not an obstacle as he believes parties with low candidate numbers will hold the balance of power.

Tiko adds the three major political parties, FijiFirst, The People’s Alliance and Social Democratic Liberal Party will look to small parties like New Generation for a coalition when the going gets tough.

Article continues after advertisement

“These three major political parties cannot form a coalition. SODELPA will not form a coalition with PAP, PAP will not form a coalition with FijiFirst and SODELPA will not form a coalition with FijiFirst. So their best option is to run to a small party that holds three seats and is able to complete a government with them.”

Tiko says this will be an advantage for small parties like them, which will be looking to form a coalition with any party.

The party concluded its campaign in the rural and maritime areas and is now focussed on team-building activities amongst its five candidates ahead of the December 14th Election.