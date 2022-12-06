Narube advocates savings scheme

Unity Fiji Party leader Savenaca Narube at Tamavua- I-cake last night during the Unity Fiji’s campaign visit.

A savings scheme should be in place to help Fijians working abroad.

Unity Fiji Party leader Savenaca Narube made the comment while responding to a member of the community in Tamavua- I-cake last night during the Unity Fiji’s campaign visit.

A question was raised by a community member in Tamavua –i-cake on the seasonal worker’s scheme, recruiting Fijians for overseas labor on whom it benefits the most raising her concerns about some Fijians returning home with not much money.

Article continues after advertisement

Narube explained that it is up to individuals to manage their finances wisely.

The former Governor of the Reserve Bank of Fiji says the government should help these Fijian workers practice a savings culture through the establishment of a savings scheme.

“Their finances and what they are bringing back depends on their savings. It is up to the individual. What the government should have done is help these Fijian workers to save their money through a savings scheme.”

Minister for Employment Praveen Kumar has stated the labour scheme will improve living standards for the families of the selected workers and it is the current Fijian Government’s initiative towards alleviating poverty.

The Minister says the scheme has caused transformation and empowered Fijian families to have improved living standards through better homes, support for their children’s education, and financial assistance towards community projects.