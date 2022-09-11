FijiFirst to lodge complaints for vote-buying

The FijiFirst Party is seriously contemplating lodging several complaints to the Fijian Elections Office against some political parties for allegations of vote-buying.

Party General Secretary, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum did not name any particular party.

He says lodging such complaints will ensure that the political playing field is level and voters are not taken advantage of.

“If any of our members do that, if any of our provisional candidates do that, please report them. Every political party has a right to do so. So they don’t understand, as we try to highlight previously, that the law and amendments apply to all political parties. You will only be frightened if you’re going to breach the law.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says the electoral laws that are in place are not in breach of any international conventions or standards.

He says if anything, the laws are aimed at getting Fiji to be compliant with international standards and acceptable norms.