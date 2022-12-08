FijiFirst manifesto is for all, says leader

When the FijiFirst Party makes promises, it always has a plan to deliver.

This was the sentiments of party leader, Voreqe Bainimarama when launching the party manifesto last night.

He says the manifesto represents the party’s record, outlines its vision and speaks to the principles that unites Fijians.

“To strengthen our recovery, to create better jobs that excite and empower our young population, to transform our society with life-changing technology, to lift up our farmers, to deepen investment, create sustainability in our ocean, in our forests and for our tourism sector. To support the vulnerable and to continue to deliver the real change that changes real lives in Fiji for the better.”

Bainimarama says the party is united by its values of fairness, equality and opportunities for everyone that flows from the stability and security that FijiFirst has made a reality for the country.

The manifesto has details of all the major areas of the country and outlines what has and will be done.