FEO expands it’s reach

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem

The Fijian Elections Office this morning, has launched its own television channel, channel 14 on the Walesi platform.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says channel 14 is going to be an exclusive election channel where the FEO will be placing their own advertising material and content that voters will need to know in order to participate in the 2022 General Election.

Saneem adds this does not mean they will be taking off their advertisement from the current media platforms.

Article continues after advertisement

“This channel is not in competition with any of our advertisers. This is simply another resource where voters and Fijians will be able to access information regarding elections in detail.”

He adds they also saw the need for the FEO to be able to market the national candidates across the country.

The SoE says with the new channel they will now be able to do this.

The advertising budget for the FEO is $1.8m.