Election important for partner countries: Seam

European Union Ambassador to the Pacific, Sujiro Seam says election is an important part of any country, but they are also an important event for its partners.

Seam says the European Union, being a partner country, is also looking forward to the outcome of the 2022 General Election.

The Ambassador who has been serving in the country for the past five years, says they continue to work closely with the Fijian government.

“Well we are partnering with the government of Fiji on many issues and some of them pertain to strengthening democracy, but we do not have a particular role in the given election, it is really a moment for Fijians to decide.”

Seam is also urging Fijians to contribute as citizens, cast their votes on Election Day, and make a difference in the country.