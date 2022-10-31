Eight SODELPA members join PA

The People’s Alliance Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka, has confirmed that eight members of the Social Democratic Liberal Party who resigned in the last two days have applied for a ticket to contest the General Election for the People’s Alliance.

The eight are Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, Inosi Kuridrani, Ratu Antonio Lalabalavu, Mitieli Bulanauca, Peceli Vosanibola, Ratu Tevita Navurelevu, and Jese Saukuru.

Rabuka says the time is legally right for these politicians to make their move.

“Yes, they have gone through the process. The announcement of their names will take place in the order of sequence of events to be carried out by the party … they have been interviewed. The time is legally right for them to be making their move.”

Rabuka says the eight have undergone the interview process, and the final 20 candidates for the People’s Alliance will be announced next week.

Earlier this afternoon, SODELPA told FBC News it had received the resignations from Ratu Naiqama and other SODELPA members who have now jumped ship for Rabuka.