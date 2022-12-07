Do not be swayed by debt claims: Bainimarama

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama speaking at the party rally in Davuilevu Road, Nakasi last night.

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama is urging Fijians not to be swayed by what he calls “lies” regarding the country’s debt burden.

Speaking at the party rally in Davuilevu Road, Nakasi, yesterday, Bainimarama highlighted that certain political parties are spreading lies regarding loans taken by the government.

“I was listening to four parties talking about debts, led by Vijay Narayan, Richard Naidu, Kamikamica, and Narube. They were talking about debt, they are trying to tell us that the debt is so big that tomorrow Fiji is going to collapse. That was last week, we’ve gone past one week already, and Fiji has not collapsed.”

Bainimarama reiterates that debt is all about payment, which cannot be done overnight.

He also highlights that Fiji is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, and loans granted by the Asian Development Bank and other organizations indicate Fiji’s capability of paying them back.

He says the economy is well on track and is reminding Fijians not to believe in lies regarding the economy and the debts.