Candidate demographics to be released tomorrow

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem [middle] [Source: FEO/Facebook]

The Fijian Elections Office will be revealing the candidate population list tomorrow.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says this includes the age and gender demographics of candidates who will be taking part in the 2022 General Election.

He says it will be interesting to see who is going to be contesting the election.

Saneem also states that they will reveal the youngest and the oldest candidate that will be contesting in the General Election this year.