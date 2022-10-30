Bulitavu, Damodar join FijiFirst as Bolaira also named

Pictured above are FijiFirst ten new provisional candidates.

Mosese Bulitavu and Riddhi Damodar are the two notable names that have been named in the 55-member provisional candidate list for the FijiFirst party for the December 14th election.

Bulitavu is former SODELPA MP, while Damodar contested the 2018 election under the National Federation Party banner.

Also included in the line-up is former top journalist Sakiusa Bolaira, who is currently with Unit Trust of Fiji.

President of the Fiji National University Students Association, Ketan Lal, along with Mohamed Joel Khan, Managing Director of a Sigatoka-based company, Taito Rokomatu, Raturalawa Samuela, Suzie Tuilau, Jagdish Chand, and Pauween Devi are the other new provisional candidates.

FijiFirst has also announced 25 out of the 27 sitting MPs, who will contest the poll. The two from 27 who are not in the line-up are Doctor Salik Ram Govind and Rohit Sharma.

List: Rosy Akbar, Jone Usamate, Veena Bhatnagar, Sanjay Kirpal, Selai Adimaitoga, Alex O’Connor, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete, Joseph Nand, Praveen Bala, Premila Kumar, Alipate Nagata, Alvick Maharaj, Faiyaz Koya, George Vegnathan , Inia Seruiratu, Jale Sigarara, Joseph Nand, Howard Politini, Dr. Mahendra Reddy, Semi Koroilavesau, Viam Pilay, Vijay Nath, Virendra Lal, Raimuria, Viliame Naupoto, Watisoni Raikadroka, Asesela Cokanacagi, Ratu Josaia Niudamu, Iowane Naivalurua, Penioni Ravunawa, Shalen Kumar, Penijamini Vukivou, Jacob Abraham, Naisa Tuinaceva, Ifereimi Waisale, Mohammed Rafi, Aliki Bia, Elaine Veena Chandra, Zarina Begum, Vereniki Sauturaga, Peniyasi Rowaidranu, Hem Chand, Rinesh Sharma