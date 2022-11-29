Bainimarama questions Rabuka’s achievements

FijiFirst Party candidates led by Leader Voreqe Bainimarama took the opportunity at their first party rally in the Northern Division today to call out People’s Alliance Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka over his inability to do anything for Vanua Levu while he was in power.

About 200 people gathered at the rally at Narain Park in Savusavu this morning to show their support and listen to the party candidates talk about Bainimarama’s track record of effective and stable leadership.

Bainimarama questioned the people of Cakaudrove as to why they voted for Rabuka in the last elections as he has done nothing for them.

He says there is no logic behind why people would vote for someone who has a bad track record of leadership.

“Some of you may have voted for Rabuka is because he is from Vanua Levu and you are related. Some of you may have voted for him because he will bring back an iTaukei government. Let’s forget that kind of talk. Bringing it back will only take us backwards.”

Party Candidate Mosese Bulitavu shared with Party supporters the reason he left SODELPA and urged for support from the province.

“Vanua Levu is known for causing instability, right? Let us work together to change this. Let us stop Rabuka and the Tui Cakau from entering politics and destabilizing the country. It’s our duty to vote for someone whose leadership is stable.”

The Party campaign rally will be held in Labasa and Seaqaqa tomorrow.