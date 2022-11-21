Bainimarama challenges Rabuka and Narube

Voreqe Bainimarama, Sitiveni Rabuka and Savenaca Narube

The FijiFirst Leader has challenged two opposition party leaders to outline their leadership achievement record.

Last night during a campaign meeting with residents of Narere in Nasinu, Voreqe Bainimarama highlighted that People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka and Unity Fiji Party Leader Savenaca Narube had questioned him about what they described as his track record.

Bainimarama says through proper tax management, the government has been able to build and improve Fiji’s infrastructure, increase social welfare allocation for the elderlies and provide free education amongst other policies.

He adds that Rabuka is no match to his record as government leader because the only thing the former prime minister is remembered of is how he used to fight with other politicians in Parliament, in particular, the late father of his Deputy Leader, Manoa Kamikamica.

“I’ve just put the longest seawall in his village about two months, he hasn’t done anything for his village, I had to put that in maybe he hasn’t been to his village to know we have done something for his village.”

The FijiFirst Leader says Narube as a former governor of the Reserve Bank of Fiji saw the Fijian dollar devalued twice during his time at the institution.

“So that’s his track record, he hasn’t done anything yet and he is talking about his track and he has asked me about mine.”

Bainimarama again reiterated the need for voters to thoroughly assess the economic development changes and to vote for FijiFirst.