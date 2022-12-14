581 Fijians to vote in Rewa District School

Voters have started arriving at the Rewa District School polling venue in Lomanikoro, Dreketi, Rewa

Voters have started arriving at the Rewa District School polling venue in Lomanikoro, Dreketi, Rewa way ahead of schedule.

581 voters are registered to cast their vote at the school today.

Roko Tui Dreketi Ro Teimumu Kepa is among the first group of voters expected to cast their votes at the school this morning.

Lomanikoro Village Headman Saula Moku says he expects all voters to turn up and cast their votes.

This, he says, is attributed to the voter awareness created by the Fijian Elections Office.

Moku says he visited homes this morning to remind voters of their civic duty to cast their vote.

About a hundred voters are already lining up, waiting for the polling to commence.