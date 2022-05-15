Fiji is open to its people: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama [Source: Fijian Government]

Coming to Fiji has been made easier through the lifting of restrictions such as the quarantine requirement.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama stated during an address to the Australian Diasporas commemorating Girmit Day that visitor arrivals are expected to exceed 400,000 by the end of this year.

Bainimarama says Fiji will always remain a home for Indo-Fijians no matter where they are.

“It has been and will always remain your home. Yes, you can have multiple citizenships, including Fijian and Australian, should you seek it. No matter where you find yourself in the years to come, please never forget that happiness is just a flight away.”

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister says while we have had to pivot and adapt over the last two years because of the pandemic, Fiji’s vaccination campaign has put us back on track to recovery.

He adds that Fiji is as committed as ever to nurturing new and emerging growth sectors, improving connectivity, and embracing innovative technologies that can bolster our sustainable development progress.

Fiji has also put in place investor-friendly policies that will support those who want to invest in the Fijian business market.