Fiji to strike balance between tree harvesting and replanting

[Source: Fiji Pine]

The Ministry of Forestry’s call for maintaining a balance between harvesting and replanting trees underscores the nation’s commitment to preserving its valuable natural resources.

Minister Kalaveti Ravu says with limited timber available, Fiji recognizes the importance of adopting sustainable practices to ensure a thriving environment for current and future generations.

He also highlights the government’s plan to strike this crucial balance and protect Fiji’s invaluable native timbers.

“But now we are trying our best to balance those together in the harvesting and replanting of native timbers. So we have the nurseries in our research station, trying to facilitate this.”

Ravu adds that by maintaining this balance, Fiji aims to secure the future of its natural resources and uphold its commitment to environmental conservation.