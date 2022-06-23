Fiji to strengthen relations with Austria and EU

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

Fiji looks forward to further strengthening bilateral relations at all levels, especially with Austria and the European Union, and to advancing the priorities of Small Island States in relevant multilateral fora.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama conveyed this to Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of the Republic of Austria, Alexander Schallenberg during a bilateral meeting

Bainimarama says even though Fiji’s diplomatic relations with Austria are young, he is confident of shared commitment to building and enhancing relations going forward.

He says this will be realized through their cooperation in strategic areas such as climate change, peace and security, human rights, and multilateral cooperation.

The Prime Minister says Fiji fully appreciates all the support that Austria and the European Union provide to the country in several areas, including climate change and oceans, direct budget support, trade, and agriculture.

He also shared Fiji’s economic recovery plans post COVID-19, adding that Fiji is building back better through investing in climate-resilient and sustainable infrastructure and disaster readiness, with a renewed focus on environmentally- sustainable development and conservation.

In response, Schallenberg welcomed the Prime Minister to Austria and thanked him for accepting his invitation to attend the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons First State Parties Meeting.

He also commended Fiji for its steadfast support towards peacekeeping operations, our climate action campaigns, and our efforts towards the advancement of sustainable development, including cooperation in the areas of climate change and oceans.