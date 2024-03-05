Fiji to develop policy paper with international support

The coalition government for the first time is formulating a White Paper on Fiji’s foreign policy.

The paper will project Fiji to the world, and elaborate on our identity, values and approach to diplomacy.

It aims to focus on expertise and seek assistance from “friendly economies” in research processes.

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka emphasizes that the White Paper will not rely on extensive research but rather, draw insights from the experiences of nations with which Fiji shares vital relationships.

“This one will involve the non-political side of governance, it will involve expertise which will also be assisted by officials by friendly economies.”

Rabuka says by working with “friendly economies”, Fiji will gather valuable knowledge and perspectives that will contribute to its geo-strategic thinking.

This initiative is a key step towards enhancing Fiji’s global standing and nurturing stronger ties with international partners.