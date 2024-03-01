Fiji to bid for hosting CLMM

[Source: Commonwealth Secretariat]

Cabinet agreed that the Office of the Attorney General submit an expression of interest for Fiji to host the next Commonwealth Law Ministers Meeting.

The meeting is to be held in late 2025 or early 2026.

The meeting is held biennially and is hosted by member states on a rotating basis.

Fiji has never hosted the CLMM.

Participation at the CLMM is open to all 56 Commonwealth member countries.

Invited Commonwealth Intergovernmental Organisations (IGOs) and Accredited Commonwealth Organisations may also attend as observers.

Fiji will submit its expression of interest at the 2024 CLMM.

During the meeting, law ministers and attorneys-general from across the Commonwealth deliberate on current legal developments in their jurisdictions and explore responses to evolving legal issues affecting Commonwealth citizens.