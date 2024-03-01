Fiji takes lead in early warning systems to protect citizens

Minister for Disaster Management, Sakiasi Ditoka [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji is at the forefront of efforts to ensure everyone is protected by early warning systems says Minister for Disaster Management, Sakiasi Ditoka.

Speaking at a workshop on multi-hazard early warning systems, Ditoka highlighted Fiji’s participation in the Early Warnings for All initiative, demonstrating the commitment to global disaster risk reduction efforts.

Ditoka says Fiji’s location makes it vulnerable to various hazards like cyclones, earthquakes, tsunamis, and floods.

He says these events can have devastating consequences, including loss of life, infrastructure damage, and economic setbacks.

“The effects of climate change are becoming increasingly evident contributing to the unpredictability and severity of natural disasters. Rising sea levels, changing weather patterns and the intensification of extreme events demand a sophisticated and integrated approach to early warnings.”

Ditoka says the system should be adaptable and provide timely, accurate information to be strategically beneficial.

The Early Warning for All initiative was introduced by the United Nations Secretary-General in 2022.

Fiji is one of the inaugural seven countries chosen globally to lead this initiative in the Pacific.

The two-day workshop, organized by the National Disaster Management Office in collaboration with UN partners, focused on taking stock of existing multi-hazard early-warning systems from various agencies.