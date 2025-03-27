Fiji strengthens commitment to counter transnational crime

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The Pacific region is increasingly becoming a target for transnational criminal organizations, serving as a key transit hub for illicit activities such as drug trafficking, human smuggling, and illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.

Minister for Policing, Ioane Naivalurua, highlighted this at the opening of the two-day Transnational Crime in the Pacific Symposium held at the Pacific Islands Forum.

Naivalurua says countering transnational crime, particularly the illicit drug trade, is the fight of our generation.

Article continues after advertisement

The Policing Minister has reaffirmed that the Government of Fiji is committed to countering transnational crime.

“Countering transnational crime particularly drug trade is a fight of our generation. As leaders, policy makers, security professionals, and civil society representatives, this is a fight we cannot afford to walk away from.”

Naivalurua says we must act now to curb the issues which requires urgent attention.

Representatives of respective police and security arms from across the region are part of the symposium that aims to open crucial discussions on the challenges of transnational crime in the Pacific and finding suitable and tangible solutions to combat these illegal activities.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.