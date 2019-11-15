Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
FNPF board approves TC Yasa withdrawal|PM surprises Nadogo students, wishes them well|New Zealand announces another $2m in assistance|EU pledges around $2m to support TC Yasa victims|Initial assessment: More than 300 homes damaged|Cogea villagers faced flooding in the height of TC Yasa|Stall removal upsets Tamavua market vendors|PM identifies worst affected village in Bua|Cyclone affected communities highlight need for clean water|Psychosocial support important post cyclone|Farms on Qoma Island not spared by TC Yasa|Help is on the way: Sayed-Khaiyum|BSP Fiji donates $75k for TC Yasa relief assistance|TC Yasa ravages Taveya Island|Traders warned not to sell thawed food items post TC Yasa|Wainunu, Bua residents receive first batch of relief package|GSL provides assistance in relief item delivery|Mother and baby hide under house during height of cyclone|Livestock farms in Vanua Levu severely affected|Organizations urged to liaise with EOC|120 personnel urged to work transparently|Government delegation visits Lovelove residents|Kubulau and Wainunu now accessible|TC Yasa relief drive aims to assist hundreds|US donates towards rehabilitation work|
Full Coverage

News

Fiji stops all inbound flights from Thursday

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
December 22, 2020 4:55 pm

All inbound passenger flights to Fiji scheduled between Thursday to next Monday have been ceased.

This has been announced by the COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Taskforce, following a new variant of coronavirus in the UK, a number of nations have started imposing travel bans.

The new strain is more transmissible but there is no evidence it is more deadly.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fijian Ministry of Health and Medical Services will use this period to conduct an extensive review of its border quarantine processes.

The situation will be reviewed during this period and may be extended.

The Health Ministry says while our current border quarantine protocols have been effective in maintaining Fiji’s COVID-Contained status for 246 days now, if this new strain of the virus is easier to transmit, it could potentially pose an increased risk of inflight transmission to other passengers.

The review will assess what steps Fiji may need to take to proactively mitigate any increased risk from this newly-discovered strain.

Exemptions may be made by the Permanent Secretary for Health for inbound travellers from countries other than those affected by this potentially contagious strain of the novel Coronavirus.

Several repatriation flights have been approved to land up to 24th December.

Any traveller on-board these flights coming from the UK, as well as passengers deemed as travelling contacts of UK-based travellers, will be identified and quarantined separately.

The Ministry has already introduced heightened transmission precautionary measures with regards to personal protective equipment used by all border frontline workers from Monday, 21st December.

Media reports say several European countries and Australia have detected the new, faster-spreading strain.

What is the most convenient time to watch FBC's evening news on TV?
Vote

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.