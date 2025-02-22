Fiji set to benefit from green climate fund grant

The Green Climate Fund has approved a historic grant of US$103.2 million to enhance multi-hazard early warning systems in seven climate-vulnerable countries including Fiji.

The United Nations Development Programme is spearheading this five-year initiative in collaboration with the United Nations for Disaster Risk Reduction and other partners.

This is set to benefit populations across these countries by improving risk assessments, enhancing forecasting capabilities, and ensuring that vital early warnings reach even the most remote and vulnerable communities.

The project, which has a total budget of $114.6 million including $11.3 million in co-financing from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Telecommunication Union, the World Meteorological Organization, and national governments will significantly bolster resilience against climate-induced disasters.

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Mosese Bulitavu, expressed his gratitude to the GCF and other partners for supporting this groundbreaking global initiative.

Bulitavu adds that by investing in early warning systems, they are proactively safeguarding the livelihoods of thousands of people in Fiji and the region, who are at the frontlines of climate change.

The project will be implemented in Fiji by the Ministry of Rural Maritime and Disaster Management.



