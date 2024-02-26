Fiji seeks to strengthen ties with IMF

[ Source : IMF ]

A crucial two-day meeting will commence in Nadi today, with International Monetary Fund Deputy Managing Director Bo Li in attendance.

Ministers from across the Pacific will participate in the meeting, with Fiji aiming to use the opportunity to further strengthen its ties with the IMF.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, emphasizes that Fiji has benefitted immensely from the advice and close collaboration with the IMF.

Prasad says the agendas of this meeting will encompass extensive areas of cooperation between the Pacific and the IMF, some of which require urgent attention.

“The subjects that are going to be discussed range from how to conduct good economic policies, physical policies, to climate financing to building climate resilient infrastructures and IMF has always been a very important international partner for Fiji.”

IMF Deputy Managing Director Bo Li emphasized that the IMF is a very important international partner for Fiji adding that climate financing is among their priorities.

“We are here not only to have a major conference about all the major challenges but we are also here with our partners to talk about climate finance, talk about how to support climate adaptation and mitigation in this region.”

Thirteen countries will participate in the meeting, which will be opened by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.