Fiji records over 4, 300 cancer deaths

The Ministry of Health recorded approximately 9, 544 cancer cases and 4, 394 deaths between 2015 and 2020.

In the same period, an average of 1, 590 new cases were diagnosed and the death toll was 732 per year.

According to the global database Globocan, Fiji recorded 1, 487 cases with 832 deaths in 2020 alone.

Article continues after advertisement

Ministry’s Head of Wellness, Doctor Devina Nand highlighted this during Bushells Fiji’s Biggest Morning Tea launch yesterday.

Doctor Nand says cancer can be prevented if people choose a healthy lifestyle and early detection is vital.

She adds the most common cancer remains breast, lung, colon, rectum, and prostate in Fiji.