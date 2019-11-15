Fiji ratifies the ILO Violence and Harassment Convention 2019

Members of Parliament this afternoon unanimously voted to ratify the International Labor Organization Violence and Harassment Convention 2019.

This makes Fiji the first country in the world to do so.

While speaking on the motion, Attorney General and Minister Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says most victims of sexual harassment and related violence is directed towards women and that is a hardcore fact.

Article continues after advertisement

Sayed-Khaiyum adds that Fiji has put in place a number of laws both in our Crimes Act and in other areas where we have recognized the repulsive of violence and sexual harassment.

“It will mean that government through this ratification will be obligated to ensure that in every facet of public life in work places, in any of the institutions, statutory bodies, discipline forces etcetera will need to be fully compliant with the provisions of this constitution.”

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama also spoke on the motion highlighting that this convention is important as Fiji continues to lead in the way in its support of all eight core and subsequent labor conventions.

“This convention aligns with various international principles and sustainable development agendas. Importantly the convention works along the fundamental human rights conventions that Fiji has ratified and with the 17 sustainable development goals, which SDG 8 specifically addresses the theme of this convention.”

The Attorney General also stressed that by Fiji and the Parliament giving the approval for the ratification of this convention this will be another signal to the rest of the world but more so to our citizens in particular women that the government is serious about protecting people from sexual harassment and violence.