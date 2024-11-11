Fiji pushes for resilient tourism

[Source: Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation/ Facebook]

Fiji’s tourism sector, which is central to the nation’s economy, is committed to rebuilding in a way that emphasizes sustainability, inclusivity, and resilience, with special attention to diversifying tourism offerings and improving disaster resilience.

This has been highlighted by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka in his intervention at the Tourism Resilience Summit in Sendai, Japan.

Gavoka shared Fiji’s commitment to building a more resilient tourism sector and Fiji’s vulnerability to natural disasters.

Article continues after advertisement

He further emphasized the importance of collaboration and innovation in responding to natural disasters, pandemics, and other disruptions.

Along the margins of the summit, a ministerial meeting was convened.

The Ministerial Meeting affirmed that advance preparation to prevent and minimize the impacts of crises and disasters caused by natural hazards is of utmost importance.