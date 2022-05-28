Fiji prepares for Pacific Leaders meeting

[Source: Facebook/ Fijian Government]

Fiji is preparing to host the Pacific Island Leaders meeting in July.

This will be the first in-person meeting of Forum Leaders since 2019.

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama has told Australian Foreign Affairs Minster, Penny Wong that he will be extending an invitation to their newly elected Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to attend meeting with the Pacific Leaders.

Bainimarama received a courtesy call from Wong yesterday.

The Prime Minister says the bilateral relations between Fiji and Australia has strengthened through the Vuvale Partnership, and their solidarity is important now more than ever.

He adds this will help overcome the unprecedented challenges we face and to build a resilient and sustainable Pacific.

The Prime Minister acknowledged Australia’s remarkable support to Fiji and the region, through expanded cooperation in various sectors including defence and security, health, education, gender equality, employment, humanitarian relief and disaster response, amongst others.

He is optimistic that together the two nations will continue to work closely to overcome common challenges, achieve shared aspirations, and build a unified and stronger Pacific family.

The two leaders also discussed potential areas of cooperation with prospects in trade and investment, tourism, economy, Pacific Australia Labour Mobility, United Nations Peacekeeping and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response.