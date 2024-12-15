Fiji praised for leadership in ECE development

New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji Charlotte Darlow has praised Fiji’s leadership in placing early childhood development at the forefront of national and regional priorities.

Darlow says the first five years of a child’s life is a superpower time for brain development, emphasizing that these formative years are critical for creating the emotional, physiological, and mental networks needed to help children reach their full potential.

She stresses that early childhood development requires a holistic approach.

“I am very pleased and grateful that Fiji has decided to prioritize their youngest citizens, their next generation and their leaders of tomorrow if not their leaders of today in their own young lives through having a specific policy devoted to early childhood development because it is just so important.”

Darlow says Fiji’s commitment to early childhood development extends beyond its borders.

She says as a regional leader, Fiji’s actions are inspiring neighboring countries to prioritize their youngest citizens.

Darlow noted that Fiji’s efforts are highlighting the issue for others and creating a supportive network of regional partnerships.

As part of its partnership with UNICEF, New Zealand has supported Fiji through the Building Better Brains program, which focuses on the physiological, emotional, and mental development of children.

The program aims to ensure children reach their full potential, starting from birth and continuing into their later years.

The second phase of the Building Better Brains program will introduce parenting programs at the community level.

She highlighted the importance of foundational elements like clean water, sanitation, and access to nutritious food, which are critical for a child’s development.