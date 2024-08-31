Fiji Police urge open talks on taboo issues

The Fiji Police Force is urging parents and guardians to get comfortable in talking about issues that are considered taboo.

Chief of Crime ACP Mesake Waqa stresses children need to hear about important issues from trusted sources.

ACP Waqa highlighted increasing concerns of children involved in adult-like behaviours that have resulted in pregnancies as well as being charged in cases of sexual offences.

He urged parents to constantly counsel their children.

ACP Waqa is emphasizing on the importance of the family structure in addressing major issues confronting Fiji’s young generation.

He states that everything starts from home and there is a need to strictly monitor children and their activities to avoid regrettable situations.

The Chief of Crime says there is often a spike in reports of missing teens during the school holidays and the Hibiscus festival, often due to the lack of communication.

With the holistic approach in tackling the illicit drug trade gaining momentum, ACP Waqa says children will become likely targets for dealers who will go to great lengths to earn money.